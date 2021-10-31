Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SILK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $540,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,366,342 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

