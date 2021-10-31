Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.