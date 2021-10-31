Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

