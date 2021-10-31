Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.92.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $188.76 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $100.65 and a one year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.