Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

