Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Grows By 69.6%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products, covering accident insurance, bond insurance, health insurance, liability insurance, credit insurance, cargo insurance, and household property insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Insurance, Technology and Others.

