Short Interest in ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Grows By 69.6%

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZZHGF opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
