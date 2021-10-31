Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Increases By 113.3%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

