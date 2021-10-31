Short Interest in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Decreases By 54.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

