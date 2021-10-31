Short Interest in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Increases By 42.6%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 30th total of 473,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIMB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. 705,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,490. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TIM has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in TIM by 289.5% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TIM by 217,187.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 540,796 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

