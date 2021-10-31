Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Drops By 40.0%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IRL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New Ireland Fund stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of The New Ireland Fund worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

