Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases By 46.4%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,370,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 18,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Gap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gap by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 106,557 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,313,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

