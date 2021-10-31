Short Interest in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Drops By 58.6%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $8.83 on Friday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Separately, Macquarie cut Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

