Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 30.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,873. Teekay has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

