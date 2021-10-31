Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Expands By 43.9%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 676.9 days.

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

