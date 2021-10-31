Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expands By 40.1%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,522. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.43. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

