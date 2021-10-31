Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Expands By 133.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Sumco stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.43. Sumco has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

