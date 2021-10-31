Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Drops By 48.0%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.