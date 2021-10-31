Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Drops By 61.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SXYAY opened at $33.87 on Friday. Sika has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXYAY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

