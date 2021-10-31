Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Declines By 45.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SigmaTron International news, VP Gregory A. Fairhead sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 5,305 shares of SigmaTron International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,055 shares of company stock valued at $270,443. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,509. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

