Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 78.5%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 2,497,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

