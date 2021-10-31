Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Decreases By 64.8%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rockley Photonics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.34 million, a P/E ratio of 173.75 and a beta of -0.14. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

