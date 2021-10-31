Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 59.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.