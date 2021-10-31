Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Grows By 59.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

