Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 32.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PIM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 188,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIM. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 66.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.