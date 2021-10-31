Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 32.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PIM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 188,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $4.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.