Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 42.2%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the September 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 788,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

