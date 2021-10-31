Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Increases By 129.3%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the September 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.79 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.56.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 906.54% and a negative return on equity of 99.01%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in OpGen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OpGen during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.