Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Increases By 43.4%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $96.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

