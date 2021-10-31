Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 42.5%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 16,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,251. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7983 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

