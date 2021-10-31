Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Declines By 51.3%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 294.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. 57,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,660. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

