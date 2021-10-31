Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Grows By 61.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NTZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.77. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

