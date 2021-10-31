Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Declines By 65.2%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $422.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.