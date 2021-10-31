Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Grows By 65.2%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JSDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,072. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

