Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Drops By 60.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,616,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,602,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $71.42. 517,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.69. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

