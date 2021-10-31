Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Drops By 54.7%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 1st quarter worth $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 25,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

