Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Increases By 60.2%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the September 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Huaneng Power International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68.

HNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

