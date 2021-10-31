Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Grows By 42.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE GTN.A traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

