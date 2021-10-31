Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Rises By 140.8%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter.

