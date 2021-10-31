Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Rises By 71.8%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the September 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 217.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 4,145,986 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GGB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.73. 8,296,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

