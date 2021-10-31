Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Drops By 35.7%

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RNEM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.843 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.