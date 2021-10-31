Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Grows By 67.1%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,800 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 439,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

