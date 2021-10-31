Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declines By 46.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 30th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after acquiring an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 593,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter.

ETG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,387. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

