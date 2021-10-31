Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Drops By 52.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,100 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 1,949,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.5 days.

Diageo stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. Diageo has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

DGEAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

