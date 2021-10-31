Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Drops By 63.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

