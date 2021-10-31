Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 52.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061. The stock has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $81.04.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $2.6168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is 108.58%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
