Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Drops By 65.8%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDEVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.26. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

