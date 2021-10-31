Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Rises By 41.3%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

