Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Rises By 41.3%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.3 days.
Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,718. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.
About China Gold International Resources
