Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declines By 45.5%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.6093 dividend. This represents a $7.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

