Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Decreases By 55.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CII traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

