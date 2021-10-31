Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Expands By 40.3%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF remained flat at $$540.00 during trading on Friday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,300.10.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

