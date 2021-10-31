Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Expands By 40.3%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF remained flat at $$540.00 during trading on Friday. BELIMO has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,300.10.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

