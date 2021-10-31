Short Interest in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Declines By 29.7%

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 266,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.