Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Rises By 143.4%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.3 days.

Shares of BKHPF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

