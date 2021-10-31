Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Rises By 143.4%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 143.4% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.3 days.
Shares of BKHPF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
